Argility Technology Group becomes Google Cloud Build Partner

The Argility Technology Group (ATG), a leading developer of software and technology solutions, has become a Google Cloud Build Partner, and thus a member of Google Cloud’s Partner Advantage Program.

Marko Salic, ATG CEO, says this thrilling move was compelling for the group as it has long since embraced Google Cloud as a key platform in delivering innovative software solutions that solve real business challenges. “It made a lot of sense for us because the majority of our Web-based or software-as-a-service solutions are already deployed on the Google Cloud Platform (GCP) ensuring that they are cost-effective and highly scalable.

“With over 30 years’ experience in creating and delivering innovative software and technology solutions, ATG saw early on that cloud was a game-changer when it comes to digital transformation. COVID has shown us just how important that shift is to future success,” he says. “It is some years now since we moved the bulk of our servers and applications into the cloud– bringing significant benefits to our customers and minimising their risks. The cloud positions us to continue delivering our ground-breaking solutions utilising cutting edge technologies to solve our customers’ business problems today and well into the future .

Salic says the main reason they entered this partnership centres around ATG’s strategic drive to build powerful cloud-based software, data analytics and AI technology offerings that draw on its immense intellectual capital reserves which have been augmented through decades of development and supply of globally competitive innovative technologies. Moreover, ATG favours open-source platforms utilising Linux and Java predominantly, and the group uses the Kubernetes engine for microservices deployments.

“This provides great benefits for our clients, as it dramatically reduces implementation times. The holistic vision behind this approach is that it greatly assists with the elimination of licence costs and reduces third party dependency.

“Google presented itself as the best fit because Google Cloud offers superior data-analytics and machine-learning tools that are designed to integrate as a cluster of services, making our platforms highly flexible and robust” he explains. “In addition, Google Cloud is the most active contributor to, and integrator of, our current technology stack, and are the Kubernetes engine pioneers. Another big plus is that the international and local Google teams are both highly professional and easy to work with, sharing our commitment to creating the best possible solutions on top of GCP and fully committed to creating joint success.”

For example, ATG’s PredictIT products (PredictCustomer, PredictInventory and PredictRetail), over three years in the making, use best-of-breed GCP services such as BigQuery, Data Studio, Cloud AI, Data Flow and TensorFlow (open-source machine learning platform) to deliver potent information that organisations can use to improve their bottom lines.

The PredictIT product suite will soon be available in the Google Cloud Marketplace for rapid deployment and prototyping of existing and new machine-learning modules and visualisations.

“Working with Google gives us access to high-quality ready-built services that enable us to leverage that invaluable insight to pioneer solutions that future proof client’s businesses confidently and rapidly – and deploy them in the most cost-effective way,” Salic concludes.