Miles Crisp, Joanne Tanner resign from Tarsus

Miles Crisp, CEO of Tarsus Technology Group (TTG), and finance director Joanne Tanner have resigned from the group.

Crisp was appointed as group CEO in 2014 with a mandate from the board and majority shareholder Investec to optimise operations, derisk funding, strengthen governance and facilitate the sale of the group to a new owner.

Having achieved these goals – culminating in the announcement last year that Alviva Holdings plans to acquire Tarsus – Crisp believes that this is an opportune time for him to exit the group. He will leave in February 2021 and hand the reins to a new leader with a fresh mandate.

The board will announce the new CEO shortly.

Tanner, who has been with Tarsus Technology Group for 10 years, is leaving Tarsus in August 2020 to move to a new chapter in her career.

During her tenure, Tanner introduced sophisticated management structures, and rigorous processes and systems.

Lawrence Barnett, chairman of the board of directors of TTG, says: “Although we would have been pleased to retain the services of Miles and Joanne after the acquisition, we respect their decision to pursue new careers and wish them well. We thank them for their contributions to the group over the years. We will miss their wisdom, commitment, steady leadership and deep industry experience.”

Barnett adds that Crisp and Tanner both developed strong leadership teams and leave the company with a healthy succession plan. “The group companies have worked hard at nurturing talent and creating depth and capability in the wider leadership team,” he adds. “We expect a smooth transition to new leaders in the months ahead.”

Subject to the approval of the Competition Commission, TTG is set to be acquired by Alviva Holdings. The due diligence process has been completed and other suspensive conditions relating to the transaction have been agreed to by Investec Bank and Alviva.