Wall Street Journal recognises Kyocera as sustainably managed

The Wall Street Journal has named Kyocera in its 2020 list of the “100 Most Sustainably Managed Companies in the World”.

To create this ranking, analysts assessed the sustainability metrics of more than 5 500 publicly traded businesses. Their main areas of examination included:

* Business model and innovation;

* External social and product issues;

* Employee and workplace issues; and

* Efforts to preserve the environment and manage environmental risk.

Kyocera’s sustainability initiatives reflect the philosophy of its founder, Dr Kazuo Inamori, who was named as “Japan’s Most Effective Manager” in two surveys by Nikkei Business magazine before retiring in 1997 as chairman emeritus of both Kyocera and KDDI.