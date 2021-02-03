New CEO for Decision Inc Australia

Decision Inc has announced the appointment of Aiden Heke as the new CEO of Decision Inc Australia.

Heke has worked at organisations including NTT and Woolworths in Australia; and Thames Water and EDS in the UK.

“I will be working closely with Decision Inc. founder Nicholas Bell and the other MDs’ in the UK and South Africa, to ensure that we continue to drive our collective global strategy and continue to grow as a knowledge centre for our clients and our business,” says Heke. “I am committed to leveraging Decision Inc.’s long history of excellence in Data and Analytics to provide platforms and innovation that deliver value to our customers and explore opportunities to grow into new markets.”

The appointment will see current CEO Greg Clarke take on the role of chairman, providing support and guidance as Decision Inc contemplates suitable acquisitions and partnerships to support their organic growth.

“We’re leveraging a global Data, Analytics and Technology Consulting capability on the foundations of leadership, collaboration and transformation,” says Heke.