Tintri adds NVMe intelligent infrastructure platform

Tintri has introduced a unified all-NVMe platform shared across Tintri product lines as well as those of its parent company, DataDirect Networks (DDN).

Tintri provides products designed for enterprise cloud, virtual machines and containers, while DDN is a leading supplier of high-performance data management solutions for customers at scale. NVMe (Non-Volatile Memory Express) is a new protocol for accessing high-speed storage media that brings many advantages compared to legacy protocols.

“Intelligent infrastructure means the automation of more of the data and storage environments,” explains Marcel Fouché, networking and storage GM at Networks Unlimited Africa, which partners in South Africa with Tintri. “This reduces the overheads on administrators, and also provides much better ways of keeping systems optimal and efficient. Tintri brings better insights into systems and also much better insights into workload activity – how your organisation and its users are behaving as regards interaction with data.

“The new offerings mean that the same trusted storage hardware platform used by DDN solutions in the most demanding AI, analytics, deep learning and high IOPS workloads is now available with the latest Tintri VMstore and IntelliFlash enterprise systems. The end result is increased agility, operational efficiency and faster time to market for new products.”

The new unified platform provides a resilient foundation for Tintri to further enhance its AI-enabled solutions with unique innovations that enhance operational efficiency and deliver the best real-time and predictive analytics for virtualised and non-virtualised environments.

Tintri’s storage solutions are renowned for being VM Native and offering such benefits as high performance; a smaller footprint; instant cloning; self-tuning; built-in analytics; and easy automation.

The new IntelliFlash H-Series is available now directly from Tintri and through certified partners, while the VMstore T7000 is currently in controlled release and is expected to be generally available in Q1 CY2021 directly from Tintri and through certified partners.