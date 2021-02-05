Altron appoints human capital executive

JSE-listed Altron has announced the appointment of Nametsegang Maruping as group executive: human capital, with effect from 1 February 2021.

Maruping is currently head of human capital in Altron Rest of Africa, a position which she retains.

Maruping joined Altron Rest of Africa in 2018 as the head of human capital. She was responsible for leading and providing human capital strategic oversight across Africa and Middle East with a key focus on Botswana; Kenya; Mauritius; Middle East, Mozambique; Namibia and South Africa.

Prior to joining Altron, Maruping worked at companies such as Absa, Standard Bank and Unilever as well as a state-owned company. She holds a Master’s in Business Administration from Gordon Institute of Business Science and a double major in Industrial Psychology and Industrial Sociology from Wits University.