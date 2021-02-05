Capitec named as world’s third strongest banking brand

Capitec has, for the second time, been recognised as the third-strongest banking brand in the world.

Two-thirds of banks in the annual Brand Finance report on the 500 strongest and most valuable banking brands experienced a decline in brand value due to Covid-19, but Capitec maintained its BSI score of 89.2 out of 100 and corresponding AAA rating.

Gerrie Fourie, CEO of Capitec Bank, comments: “Our brand has always been about helping our clients simplify their banking, saving them both time and money, so that they can live better. We’ve further bolstered our offering over the last year which continues to attract an even wider range of clients across various income groups.”

The bank has launched its own home loan offering as well as a number of leading digital solutions, such as a scan to pay offering, a free virtual card, and share investing on stock markets in South Africa and the USs through the EasyEquities widget on its app.

“We now have over 15-million banking clients and 8,7-million digital banking clients, which we believe is an indication that our offering resonates with South Africans from all walks of life,” Fourie says. “We don’t believe in tiered accounts that require clients to pay more just because they earn more, but rather a solution that offers all clients the same great products and personalised service.

“This approach measures up to our clients’ expectations, those in lower and those in high income brackets.

“We would like to thank our clients for their support. We will not rest on our laurels but continue to challenge the norms of traditional banking.”