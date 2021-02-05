Technical agronomist joins Aerobotics to train AI

Aerobotics has brought on agricultural industry expert and technical agronomist Liaan Janse van Vuuren to further develop Aerobotics’ intelligent tools for increasing and protecting yields.

Janse van Vuuren is training Aerobotics’ artificial intelligence in the field to equip growers and their advisers with an eye in the sky that sees everything and misses nothing when it comes to crop performance.

Aerobotics’ aerial imagery supports its industry-leading product suite, that includes insights on farm health, tree canopy size, tree counts and missing tree counts.

The company’s agricultural customer base use these insights to protect and increase the production of every hectare – work that has become increasingly important in light of environmental changes and ever-increasing population numbers.

Janse van Vuuren will support Aerobotics’ customers in making the best possible decisions from their farm insights. He became an advocate for Aerobotics’ intelligent tools after seeing the value they offered his clients at Viking, where he was previously a technical advisor.

“With increasing demands from both the production and consumer sides, it is key to ensure optimal return on investment in every orchard,” Janse van Vuuren says. “By closing the loop between accurate tree insights and agronomic actions, this goal suddenly becomes achievable. I look forward to playing an active role in increasing the overall value that we can add to growers and their crops and converting high-end data to knowledge delivery.”