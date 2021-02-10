New members join EOH board committees

EOH has announced the reconstitution of its board committee, effective from 2 February.

This follows the appointment of Bharti Harie and Nosipho Molope as independent non-executive directors of the company on 1 January 2021, and the resignation of Moretlo Molefi and Ismail Mamoojee as independent non-executive directors effective 20 January 2021.

Harie will be appointed as chairperson of the Social & Ethics Committee and a member of the Nominations & Remuneration Committee.

Molope will be appointed as a member of the Social & Ethics Committee and the Governance & Risk Committee and was elected as a member of the Audit Committee by shareholders at the annual general meeting held on 20 January 2021.

Following these changes, the various committees will comprise:

* Audit Committee – Mike Bosman (chairperson), Jesmane Boggenpoel, Nosipho Molope, Andrew Marshall.

* Nominations & Remuneration Committee – Sipho Ngidi (chairperson), Mike Bosman, Bharti Harie, Jabu Moleketi.

* Social & Ethics Committee – Bharti Harie (chairperson), Jabu Moleketi, Nosipho Molope, Sipho Ngidi.

* Governance & Risk Committee – Jesmane Boggenpoel (chairperson), Mike Bosman, Nosipho Molope, Andrew Mthembu, Sipho Ngidi.

* Information & Technology Committee – Mike Bosman (chairperson), Jesmane Boggenpoel, Andrew Mthembu, Andrew Marshall.

* Asset Disposal and Strategic Acquisition Committee – Andrew Marshall (chairperson), Mike Bosman, Andrew Mthembu