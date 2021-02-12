Africa domain celebrates fourth birthday

Four years ago, the ZA Central Registry NPC (ZACR), trading as Registry Africa, won the right to administer the .africa geographic Top Level Domain Name (gTLD).

The launch of the .africa domain name space remains one of the most important African ICT initiatives since the Abuja and Oliver Tambo Declarations a decade ago that resolved to boost the use of ICTs in providing Africans with access to cyberspace.

These landmark declarations saw African government ministers reaffirming the fact that ICTs are key to Africa’s development and economic competitiveness because they can help attain the African Union’s Vision and Millennium Development Goals.

Through collaborative partnerships with local and international Registrars & Resellers (RaRs), Registry Africa today celebrates its fourth anniversary as the .africa registry with over 28 000 .africa domain names registered and still counting.

The .africa gTLD aims to bring the continent together as an Internet community under one umbrella allowing e-commerce, technology and infrastructure to flourish. This is a truly African initiative established by Africans for the world.