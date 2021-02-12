Changes to Jasco board

The board of Jasco has announced that Warren Prinsloo, who has been the company’s group chief financial officer (CFO) for the last 15 years, will be appointed as the new CEO with effect from 1 March 2021.

He will replace the interim CEO, Pete da Silva, who took the position to ensure stability to the group following the resignation of the previous CEO nine months ago.

Da Silva will resume his role as alternate non-executive director to the deputy chairman.

Liska Prigge, a former divisional financial director within Jasco ICT-Enterprise, will take over from Warren as CFO with effect from 1 March 2021.

Prigge is a CA(SA) who completed her articles at Ernst & Young in 2005 and was promoted to a managerial position in 2006. She joined Jasco as the group finance executive in July 2007 where she worked closely with the CFO, before being promoted to the position of the divisional financial director in 2017.

Prinsloo is also currently filling the role of company secretary. The company has engaged with external service providers in this regard and will announce the appointment of the new company secretary in due course.