Fujitsu scoops Citrix Partner of the Year twice in a row

Fujitsu had been named ‘Worldwide Partner of the Year’ for a second consecutive year by digital workspace solution provider Citrix.

Fujitsu, a Citrix Global System Integrator for many years, was recognized for the many successful joint activities and business deals undertaken with Citrix over the last year to support customers’ digital workplace transformation.

The Fujitsu Work Life Shift initiative was a key driver in enabling Fujitsu to retain the Citrix award. Based on Fujitsu’s own five-year global workplace transformation, Fujitsu Work Life Shift enhances productivity by freeing people to focus on creating real value with no online or offline boundaries while being part of a new and resilient organizational culture.

Fujitsu Work Life Shift accelerates the move to new working styles necessary for the resilience to respond to any unique circumstances. It groups workplace services into three categories: “Smart Working”, “Borderless Office,” and “Culture Change”. Citrix’s digital workspace solutions are a crucial element of Smart Working, enabling people to work in a way that suits their lifestyle. Smart Working includes Secure Remote Working, which enhances business resilience and secures virtual access to applications and desktops from cloud-based virtual desktop services.

Fleur Copping, vice-president: global strategic alliances at Fujitsu, comments: “It’s a true honor for Fujitsu to be recognized as Citrix Partner of the Year for a second year in succession. We believe this accolade is thanks to how Fujitsu and Citrix have worked together and focused, during Covid-19 times, on enabling businesses worldwide to rapidly reimagine their workplaces.

“It’s been a tumultuous year for many businesses, needing to enable remote working almost overnight. To support this transition, Fujitsu and Citrix focused on enabling organizations to enhance productivity – freeing their people to focus on value creation without restricting online or offline boundaries.

“In doing so, we’ve allowed them to take back control of an unpredictable situation while ensuring they are prepared for whatever the future holds. We have delivered these workplace transformations by implementing a powerful combination of the Fujitsu Work Life Shift portfolio of solutions, supported by Citrix digital workspace technologies.”

Bronwyn Hastings, senior vice-president: worldwide channel sales and ecosystem at Citrix, adds: “Citrix has long believed that work is not a place – it’s about outcomes. This is a philosophy shared by Fujitsu – which has led to many successful collaborations in a year that has changed how people work forever.

“The scale of the change we have enabled and our joint customers’ excellent results underscore that it just takes the right tools to empower employees to do their best work. We value our long-standing partnership with Fujitsu and look forward to continuing to work together to deliver true workplace transformation for our joint customers around the world.”