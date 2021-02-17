Kyocera Document Solutions recognised in Gartner Magic Quadrant

Kyocera Document Solutions Europe announced in the closing days of 2020 that it had been recognised for the first time as a niche player in the latest Gartner Magic Quadrant for Content Services Platforms (CSPs).

Published by Gartner, “a Magic Quadrant is a culmination of research in a specific market, giving readers a wide-angle view of the relative positions of the market’s competitors”. It evaluates vendors based on their “Completeness of Vision” and “Ability to Execute”.

“Gartner defines a CSP as the foundational component in an organisation for the management and utilisation of content. CSPs provide a way for employees to retrieve and work with content in a modern, seamless way across devices and organisational boundaries. CSPs enable organisations to leverage various types of content (invoices, delivery notes, purchase orders, proof of payments, bank accounts, emails, images, audio files etc) through features such as document capturing, central archiving, automated workflows, collaboration, and records management. The types of content include invoices, delivery notes, purchase orders, proof of payments, bank accounts, emails, images, audio files etc.

In order to support customers in their digital transformation and help them achieve a smarter workplace, Kyocera continues to strengthen its portfolio of content service platforms including Enterprise Content Management (ECM). As part of this strategy, Ceyoniq Technology, DataBank IMX, Alos, Ever Team Software and Optimal Systems have joined the Kyocera family in recent years, bringing technologies together to meet diverse customer needs.

“In South Africa, we have been offering content platform solutions since 2015,” says Werner Engelbrecht, GM of Kyocera Document Solutions South Africa. “By broadening our portfolio and investing in people, tools and solutions, we are making content services more accessible to customers of all sizes and across all industries.

“This has been a specific strategic focus for Kyocera Document Solutions South Africa for some time now. We have been introducing customers to the latest technology and many of the digital applications available,” he adds.

“However, it wasn’t until the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic that businesses truly understood how critical digital transformation is to economic and social survival. Having information in a centralised repository and using digital content to support business processes and help achieve goals is more important now than ever before.

“Our role is to advise and guide our customers, and to provide solutions that maximise their existing infrastructure as they undertake their digital transformation journey, whether on-premises, in the cloud, or as a hybrid solution.”

“We are excited to be included in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for Content Services Platforms and will continue to make efforts to expand our solutions, in order to help our customers put knowledge to work,” Engelbrecht says.