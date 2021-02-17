New chair for King Committee

Following the resignation of Suresh Kana as chair of the King Committee on Corporate Governance, effective from 31 January 2021, the King Committee has announced that Ansie Ramalho will assume the position effective from 16 February 2021.

Ramalho is a professional non-executive director, with the Chartered Director SA designation. She is considered a leading authority on corporate governance and directorship, having served as a member of the King Committee for more than 12 years, two of which she served as King IV project lead. She has also served on numerous other technical committees, including the Integrated Reporting Committee and the CRISA Committee. Her prior positions include being the Chief Executive of the IoDSA from 2010 to 2014.

Mervyn King, chair emeritus of the King Committee, comments: “With her years of experience as a corporate lawyer, and a member of the King Committee, Ansie was a natural choice to chair the Committee.”

Roy Andersen, a member of the King Committee who led the nomination and election process as interim chair, adds: “It is pleasing that a person of Ansie’s capability has been elected as the new Chair of the King Committee. We went through a very thorough process and were fortunate to have more than one potential candidate. We are confident in the outcome of the election and wish Ansie well. There is little doubt that the King Committee will continue to play a vital role in leading corporate governance in South Africa.”

Ramalho says: “The King Committee has a rich tradition, and it is a true privilege to serve as its Chair. I look forward to this wonderful opportunity to work with my colleagues on the committee in service of corporate governance in South Africa.”