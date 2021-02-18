CoCre8 adds endpoint resilience with Absolute Software

CoCre8 has announced a partnership with Absolute Software, adding endpoint resilience capabilities to its range of edge and security solutions offerings.

Embedded in the firmware of devices from over 25 leading PC manufacturers, Absolute is an undeletable endpoint defense platform embedded in the firmware of more than half a billion devices – delivering the visibility, control, and intelligence needed to secure data, devices, and applications.

As a managed service provider (MSP) for Absolute in English-speaking Africa, CoCre8 will focus on large strategic opportunities within the public and private sectors. CoCre8 has an extensive reach into these regions through an established partner landscape, while the broad set of capabilities available within the Absolute Resilience platform complement its range of products and solutions.

Through an MSP agreement with CoCre8, customers will be assisted with provisioning and de-provisioning of the technology on customer devices.

The customer has the ability to use the solution based on a consumption model (billed monthly) and the MSP will operate the system on the customer’s behalf, providing reporting and critical information for decision-making. The dashboards and monitoring systems provide key insights including (amongst others) the number of active devices, anti-malware information, encryption status of devices and application persistence information.

Highlights of the Absolute solution include:

* Maintain compliance and safeguard assets – With an unbreakable connection to every device enabled by Absolute’s patented Persistence technology, IT teams have a continuous stream of endpoint intelligence to help manage secure device lifecycles and protect sensitive data. This includes hardware, software, security status, usage, and geolocation data, as well as the ability to freeze or wipe off-network devices.

* Strengthen endpoint security and resiliency – Absolute’s offerings can complement and strengthen existing security solutions, helping to maximize their effectiveness and ROI. Absolute’s Application Persistence service, customers can self-heal – or automatically repair, restore, or reinstall – critical applications like SCCM, VPN, antivirus, and encryption to ensure they remain installed, healthy, and delivering their intended value.

* Remediate devices remotely and at scale – With more than 130 automated workflows, the Absolute Reach library enables a more seamless way to secure and manage remote devices. IT teams can use pre-built commands to enforce Windows updates, manage device configurations, and take widespread remedial action — even when devices are off the corporate network.

* Deploy easily and manage from anywhere – Devices leave the factory with Absolute’s Persistence technology in place, embedded in the firmware and ready to be activated. If the Absolute agent is compromised, it returns to a secure operational state automatically – even if the firmware is flashed, a new operating system is loaded, the hard disk drive is swapped, or the machine is reset to factory settings.