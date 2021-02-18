FlySafair launches new mobile app

The ravages of Covid-19 on the aviation and tourism industry are well documented. Local Low-Cost Airline FlySafair, has launched a new mobile app as companies attempt to rebuild after South Africa’s second wave, and adjust to the new era in travel.

“We’ve been crafting an app for a while and now seemed like a great time to launch it because we were able to make a lot of adjustments to the features to ensure that they were relevant in this Covid-19 reality,” says Kirby Gordon, chief marketing officer at FlySafair.

Aviation is South Africa took another massive knock after the announcement of level 3 restrictions in late December last year, with available seats on the market in January this year being just 45% of what they were in January 2020. Competition for limited customers is fierce and it’s now more important than ever that airlines look to differentiate themselves to win over market share.

“The aim of the app has been to make our customer’s experience with us simpler, by centralising all booking details into one place. What’s great about this is that customers can manage a great deal of their journey on their own devices. Boarding passes are kept on the device which supports our No Touch approach at the airport and live updates through the app will keep customers abreast of any possible schedule changes.”

The new FlySafair App is available for download, free of charge, in both the Apple App Store for iPhones, and the Google Play Store for Android devices. While the app provides functionality to assist customers during their travel process it’s also a platform to purchase new flights.

“Users create a profile on the app which allows them to save the details for regular travelers and even remember their payment details, making booking really simple.”

FlySafair has also communicated that special offers will be promoted through the app only. “We’re looking forward to running a couple of promotions and deals that will be exclusively available through our app in the near future.”