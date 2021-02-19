Anton Herbst appointed as Tarsus Technology Group CEO

Tarsus Technology Group (TTG) has appointed TTG veteran Anton Herbst as its CEO with effect from 1 March 2021.

Herbst replaces Miles Crisp, who resigned earlier this month to pursue new interests.

Herbst started his his career at MB Technologies (which later became Tarsus) 20 years ago.

Between 2001 and 2011, Herbst was the MD of Advanced Channel Technologies (ACT), a company within the group that focused on the distribution of printer consumables and accessories.

He rejoined the group in July 2013 as CEO of Tarsus Distribution and served as a member of the main board. He assumed responsibility for group strategy and innovation in 2014 and was appointed CEO of Tarsus On Demand in 2016.

Herbst will continue to hold the position of Tarsus On Demand CEO, in addition to his new role.

Lawrence Barnett, chairman of the TTG board, comments: “Anton is passionate about people, particularly the people of Tarsus. He has been a key driver of the winning culture and strategy within Tarsus, and knows the distribution business inside out. His wealth of channel experience, strategic acumen and intimacy with our business means he is an ideal person to lead the group in the next stage of its development.”

Subject to the approval of the Competition Commission, TTG is set to be acquired by Alviva Holdings in a deal announced last year. Due diligence has been completed and other suspensive conditions relating to the transaction have been agreed to by Investec Bank Limited, the majority shareholder in TTG, and Alviva.