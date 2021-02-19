Now Canada seeks news payments from Facebook

Canada is following Australia’s example in seeking to make Facebook pay for news content.

The country is unfazed by the possibility that Facebook would retaliate by shutting down news feeds, as it did this week in Australia and New Zealand.

Steven Guilbeault, the heritage minister, says Canada won’t back down.

Canada estimates that 700 journalism jobs and about $620-million a year would be lost if it didn’t pass legislation forcing the platforms to pay for news content.

Google is taking the opposite tack to Facebook, and has started signing deals with news outlets in Australia, the US and UK.