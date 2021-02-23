5% drop in global smartphone sales

Global sales of smartphones to end users declined 5,4% in the fourth quarter of 2020, according to Gartner. Smartphone sales declined 12,5% in full year 2020.

“The sales of more 5G smartphones and lower-to-mid-tier smartphones minimised the market decline in the fourth quarter of 2020,” says Anshul Gupta, senior research director at Gartner. “Even as consumers remained cautious in their spending and held off on some discretionary purchases, 5G smartphones and pro-camera features encouraged some end users to purchase new smartphones or upgrade their current smartphones in the quarter.”

The launch of the 5G iPhone 12 series helped Apple record double-digit growth in the fourth quarter of 2020. Apple surpassed Samsung to retake the top global smartphone vendor spot. The last time Apple was the top smartphone vendor was in the fourth quarter for 2016.

Samsung experienced a year-on-year decline of 14,6% in 2020, but this did not prevent it from retaining its number one global smartphone vendor position in full year results. It faced tough competition from regional smartphone vendors such as Xiaomi, OPPO and Vivo as these brands grew more aggressive in global markets.

In 2020, Apple and Xiaomi were the only two smartphone vendors of the top five ranking to experience growth.

Huawei recorded the highest decline among the top five smartphone vendors which made it lose the number two position to Apple in 2020. The impact of the ban on use of Google applications on Huawei’s smartphones was detrimental to Huawei’s performance in the year and negatively affected sales.

“In 2021, the availability of lower end 5G smartphones and innovative features will be deciding factors for end users to upgrade their existing smartphones,” says Gupta. “The rising demand for affordable 5G smartphones outside China will boost smartphone sales in 2021.”