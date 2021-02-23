Maths, science passes down for matric class of 2020

South Africa’s 2020 matric cohort recorded a 1,1 percentage point decline from 2019 – but the drop in absolute mathematics and physical science passes over five years has been more pronounced.

Percentages hide the fact that the number of matric passes in these two vital subjects is in decline, with physical science recording the lowest numbers in five years, and mathematics the second-lowest number in the same period.

Although 65,8% of the learners who wrote physical science passed with 30% or more, just 114 758 passed, compared to 124 237 in 2019, 127 919 in 2018, 116 862 in 2017 and 119 427 in 2016.

More learners passed mathematics in the 2020 exams that in 2019 – 125 526 this year compared to 121 179 last year – but these numbers were both lower than the previous three years. In 2018, 135 638 candidates passed mathematics with more than 30%, 127 197 passed in 2017 and 135 958 in 2016.

Overall, the 2020 NSC overall pass rate stands at 76,2% – a decline of 5,1 percentage points from the record pass of 81,3% achieved by the class of 2019.

This represents a record of 440 702 passes, an increase of 7,5% in absolute numbers from 2019.

The number of candidates qualifying for admission to Bachelor studies is 210 820 – an improvement of 13,3% from 2019, representing 36,4% of the total number of candidates who wrote the 2020 NSC exams.

The number of learners who achieved a Diploma pass increased 4,1% to 150 600 and represents 26% of the total number of candidates who wrote the 2020 NSC exams.

There were 79 117 Higher Certificate passes, an increase of 0,1% from 2019 and representing 13,7% of the matric cohort.

In addition, 61 candidates passed with a National Senior Certificate (NSC).

The class of 2020 achieved 177 435, 13,1% more than the class of 2019. The main contributors towards passes with distinctions, were KwaZulu-Natal, Gauteng, Western Cape, Eastern Cape, and Limpopo.