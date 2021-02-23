Mustek updates trading statement

Mustek has issued an updated trading statement for the six months ended 31 December 2020, following the earlier announcement that headline earnings per share and basic earnings per share were expected to be at least 135% higher than the corresponding period last year.

It is now informing shareholders that its headline earnings per share is expected to be between 160% and 175% higher than the previous corresponding period at between 197,05 cents and 208,42 cents.

Basic earnings per share is now expected to be between 155% and 170% higher than the previous corresponding period at between 193,09 cents and 204,44 cents.

Net asset value per share is expected to be between 1 755 cents and 1 765 cents, compared to 1 540,43 cents as at 31 December 2019.