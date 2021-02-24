ITA achieves VMware Cloud Verified Status

ITA, part of the Paratus Group, has achieved VMware Cloud Verified status for its data centre in Angola.

The VMware Cloud Verified badge signals to customers that ITA/Paratus offers a service running on top of the complete VMware Cloud infrastructure. Through Cloud Verified partner services, customers attain access to the full set of VMware Cloud Infrastructure capabilities including integration and interoperability, cost optimization and flexibility.

“The VMware verification is a very important addition to the Paratus offering and we are delighted to have achieved this,” says Rolf Mendelsohn, chief technology officer of Paratus Group. “Angola is the first of our data centres to offer customers all the assured benefits of advanced cloud computing through VMware Cloud. We are in the process of constructing more data centres across Africa, a testament to our infrastructure expansion commitment. This sets us apart and is in line with our ‘thinking big’ mission to deliver Africa’s quality network.”

According to Ricardo Santa Ana, cloud manager at ITA/Paratus Angola, cloud computing benefits are undeniable. Despite its business efficiencies, cost-benefits, and competitive advantages, a large portion of the business community continues to operate without it. Receiving this verification is one more confirmation that Paratus is on the right track to provide flexible and compatible cloud services, using the latest VMware software stack.

“Partners that are VMware Cloud Verified provide organizations with complete and advanced VMware Cloud technologies, along with interoperability across clouds for greater advantage for their customers’ businesses,” said Herve Renault, senior director, VMware Cloud Provider Business, EMEA VMware. “Cloud Verified services delivered by VMware Cloud Providers can provide the efficiency, agility, and reliability inherent in cloud computing. We look forward to supporting Paratus Group as it empowers organizations with a simple and flexible path to the cloud.”

The Cloud Verified status indicates that a provider offers the complete VMware-based software defined data center infrastructure delivered as a service. VMware Cloud Verified partner services enable customers to achieve unmatched levels of consistency, performance, and interoperability for both traditional or containerised enterprise applications and the confidence that the service is based on the most advanced VMware cloud technologies.