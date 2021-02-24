TransUnion opens global capability centre

TransUnion has announced the opening of a new Global Capability Centre in South Africa to provide support to clients around the world, creating numerous new jobs in the process.

The new virtual centre, which will be headed by veteran business process outsourcing (BPO) executive Avesh Singh, will support TransUnion’s global operations, giving the company access to the best technology, operations and other talent needed to deliver on core capabilities with scale and speed.

The new centre is part of a wider initiative which also sees TransUnion’s Global Capability Centre in Chennai, India, expand to the city of Pune. The Chennai centre, which launched in 2018, already employs more than 900 talented professionals.

Singh, who has lead similar operations around the globe, said the new centre would build on TransUnion’s existing presence on the continent, and would see the company investing heavily in local talent as it builds out a full stack of capabilities across contact centre, business process management, technology support and data analytics roles.

“TransUnion’s ongoing global growth relies on a flexible, scalable, always-on workforce available anywhere in the world. The South Africa centre is a foundational investment that will foster greater diversity, the development of new skills, enable innovation and deliver value for the organisation and the clients and consumers it serves. South Africa has a wealth of talent and our investment recognises the strength and depth within the local market,” says Singh.

Creating Global Capability Centres across multiple continents allows TransUnion to take advantage of time zones, expand language coverage and leverage talent globally. They also strengthen TransUnion’s operational resilience and enhance its global operating model.

“As a truly global information and insights company we must facilitate trust in a faster and more efficient manner than ever before to help businesses compete today and in the future,” says Eric Hess, TransUnion’s executive vice-president for global operations. “Our virtual South Africa capability centre will allow us to drive innovation and cutting-edge solutions by accessing the best and brightest talent available – wherever it may be located in the country. TransUnion has a long history of investing in its presence in Africa and we’re delighted to be deepening our capabilities across the continent.”

Last month, TransUnion Africa was named as a Top Employer in South Africa for 2021 by the Top Employers Institute.

BPESA (Business Process Enabling South Africa), whose mission is to create a trading environment in the global business services sector in South Africa, welcomed the TransUnion announcement.

”The South African global business services (GBS) sector is viewed as a priority in the country for both economic stimulation as well as youth job creation,” says Andy Searle, CEO of BPESA. “BPESA, along with partners in national Government, the Department of Trade, Industry and Competition (the dtic) and social partner, Harambee Youth Employment Accelerator, has engaged the local and global community to embrace opportunities that this dynamic and growing sector presents.

“Having an international giant such as TransUnion, which services over one billion individual consumers in over thirty countries, choose South Africa as a strategic delivery destination speaks volumes for the quality of talent available to support the variety of services required. TransUnion is both harnessing the abundance of skilled youthful talent as well as a robust enabling environment by setting this new centre as a virtual work from home (WFH) opportunity. The sector is strengthened through this choice and we look forward to supporting TransUnion with its growth and the roll-out of its global capability centre.”