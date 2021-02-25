SA one of the most sceptical countries about 5G

Enabling super-fast low latency internet, 5G has the strong potential to unlock the full capabilities of other advanced technologies like augmented reality and Internet of things (IoT) – but many are still cynical about the technology.

Prolifics Testing utilised online analytics tool Ahrefs to discover which countries in the world are most sceptical about 5G based on their online searches in relation to 5G.

The tools classified and grouped consistently-recurring Google searches by individuals on 5G such as ‘is 5G dangerous?’, ‘is 5G safe?’, ‘is 5G harmful?’, ‘does 5G pose health risks?’ and ‘does 5G cause/spread coronavirus (Covid-19)?’ as sceptical online searches about 5G.

Prolifics Testing found that that the US is in the number one spot as Americans are the most hesitant about the emerging technology, with 374 700 sceptical online searches regarding 5G each month – the equivalent of 1 027 sceptical online searches per day.

In second position is the UK, where there are 93 400 online searches a month by Brits doubting and questioning various aspects of 5G.

Australia (32,970), Canada (22,680) and Poland (20,510) are among the other countries in the world where there are more than 20 000 tentative online searches about 5G every month, respectively ranking third, fourth and fifth.

South Africa comes in at eighth place, with an average of 13 780 dubious online queries about 5G per month by worried South Africans.

Nigerians, in thirteenth place, are somewhat concerned about the possible negative implications of 5G technology with 6 850 searches per month.

At the other end of the scale, Denmark is in 20th place with an average of 1 410 sceptical online searches relating to 5G each month.