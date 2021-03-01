Modest increase in printer, copier sales

The worldwide hardcopy peripherals (HCP) market saw overall shipments grow 5,6% year over year to approximately 27-million units in the fourth quarter of 2020 (4Q20).

Shipment value during the quarter declined 5,1% to $11,1-billion, according to the International Data Corporation (IDC) Worldwide Quarterly Hardcopy Peripherals Tracker.

Strong shipment growth in the second half of the year was responsible for the 0,4% overall unit growth for the full year 2020. Market value declined 12,3% for the whole year, however, due to low shipments of high-end office devices.

Notable highlights from the quarter include:

* Year-over-year shipment growth was observed in six of the IDC’s nine regional markets, with China leading the way at 18,4%. Similar to last quarter, the common theme in 4Q20 was the increased demand for low-end consumer inkjets and monochrome laser devices, which were readily available toward the end of the year at competitive prices.

* Both inkjet and laser markets posted year-over-year gains with shipments increasing 7,9% and 3,7%, respectively. In the laser market, low-end A4 monochrome laser shipments grew year over year due to working from home and home education needs.

* HP Inc outperformed all other companies in the top five in terms of shipment growth. The vendor delivered a year-over-year increase of 13,7% with worldwide shipments of nearly 11,2-million units in the quarter.