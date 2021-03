Mustek posts higher revenue, earnings

Mustek has posted revenue of R3,72-billion for the six months ended 31 December 2020, up 23,7% for the same period last year.

It has also reported an operating profit of R214,96-million, up 84,6%.

Headline earnings per share are 202.11 cents, up 166,7%, and basic earnings per share are 197.34 cents, up 160,6%.

Net asset value per share is 1 760.96 cents, a 14,3% increase from the previous year.