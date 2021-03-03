Liquid Telecom says subsea network unaffected by cable outages

Liquid Telecom has issued a statement saying it ensured continuity of service to its customers during the recent outages of the SEA-ME-WE 5 and EIG submarine cables.

The group operates an intelligent subsea cable system that automatically reroutes network traffic during such outages, which helps to ensure service reliability on resilient architecture.

“With over 57 700 km of submarine cable fibre linking Africa to Europe, the Middle East and Asia, Liquid Telecom’s subsea network is extensive and offers low latency to global destinations,” says David Eurin, Liquid Sea CEO. “Keeping our customers connected is and has always been our number one priority.

“The recent outage on SEA-ME-WE 5 demonstrates the reliability of our network, as none of our customers were affected.”