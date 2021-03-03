Major interruption to SA’s Internet service

Internet connectivity in South Africa took a turn for the worse this evening when the Internet went down in most major cities.

The cause appears to be a fault on the Seacom network, although it’s not clear whether it’s the undersea cable or interior network that went down.

Users in Port Elizabeth and Cape Town experienced a loss of connectivity shortly after 19h30. This was quickly followed by outages in other areas.

Downdetector.co.za reports that faults logged on the Seacom system spiked, with outages reported in Johannesburg, Pretoria, Bloemfontein, Cape Town, Port Elizabeth and Durban among other centres.

Users around the country experienced a loss of connectivity or degradation of their Internet service.