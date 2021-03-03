Proudly SA summit goes virtual

Proudly South African will be hosting its ninth annual – and first-ever virtual – Buy Local Summit & Expo from 8 to 10 March 2021.

A vastly different format from previous Buy Local Summits, this event will focus on conversations that educate, inform, and entertain rather than only on formal presentations. The focus will nevertheless be on the business of localisation as a driver of economic growth.

The summit will be live streamed across multiple online and social media platforms from the Sandton Convention Centre. Those panelists that are unable to join the event in person will participate via video link.

All sessions are free to join and will be packaged and available on demand on our website even after the close of the event. The new online format allows for many more delegates to tune in than the seating capacity and geography of the venue allowed in previous years and we look forward to many more visitors from around the country and even the world.

Similarly, the virtual expo allows more participation from Proudly SA member companies, who this year are not required to travel to Gauteng, transport product and to be present on the stand for two days away from their business. The virtual expo will feature over 100 companies, showcasing their products and services in a short video with an online meeting hub where buyers and sellers can connect.

After the close of business, lifestyle activations celebrating South African food, music and clothing will ease delegates into the evening. These sessions will underline how local products and services can be fully integrated into our everyday reality.

Proudly SA CEO, Eustace Mashimbye, comments: “After the disappointment of having to cancel our 2020 edition of the Buy Local Summit, we are excited about the new format we have created in order for our 2021 event to go ahead.

“The hybrid nature of the event allows for real interactions between panelists and presenters which will translate into very viewable and entertaining content for delegates watching from their laptops and other devices. We are looking forward to a great virtual attendance and urge anyone with an interest in contributing to the recovery of our economy to tune in to find out how.”

Some of the speakers, panelists and participants in the lifestyle sessions include Professor Bonang Mohale, Tim Modise, Advocate Dali Mpofu, Peter Bruce, Leanne Manas, Maps Maponyane, Gareth Cliff, Theo Baloyi, Matthew Mole and Boskasie. Brand guru Thebe Ikalafeng will run a coaching session on transforming good products into great brands and anyone with a business challenge should visit the online Business Solutions Hub for answers.

For the full programme, visit www.buylocalsummit.co.za.