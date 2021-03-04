Online digital accountant expands to US

Osidon is an online digital accountant aimed at lending a helping hand to small and medium businesses and entrepreneurs, paving the way for job creation and increased compliance.

The company was started in January 2017 by Hennie Ferreira and his wife, Melissa. They were motivated to start Osidon following unsatisfactory support and service from their own accountants.

On 1 March 2021, Osidon launched its service in Austin, Texas, which will now be the headquarters of the multinational company.

“Austin is one of the largest, developing tech hubs in the world,” says Hennie. “The city is seeing a huge influx of tech companies from all over the US and the world and this is definitely an attractive place for us. We are at the forefront of this industry and we are revolutionising accounting services for entrepreneurs.

“It makes sense for us to operate in one of the biggest emerging tech markets in the world.”

Osidon used artificial intelligence (AI) and cloud technologies to build a digital accountant. Accounting functions are executed by an intelligent system while clients are assigned a human, US-based, accountant to assist with other services such as consulting, advising and continuous support.

This allows entrepreneurs to focus on running their business without being plagued by compliance issues and red tape.

“We are passionate about entrepreneurs and small and medium sized businesses, aiming to remove obstacles, empowering them to create job opportunities, contribute to the economy and society and to focus on their success,” Hennie says.

Osidon is an official corporate partner of the Institute of Management Accountants in the US, and a technology partner of Xero and Gusto. Its accountants are CPAs or Enrolled Agents admitted to practice before the IRS.