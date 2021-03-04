Standard Bank customers face multiple deductions – updated

Standard Bank customers may find they have less money than they expected in their bank accounts today, as some transactions have been deducted multiple times.

The bank has issued this operational alert to customers: “We are aware that recent credit and debit card transactions have been deducted more than once.

“We are addressing it urgently and all affected transactions will be reversed as soon as possible.

“We apologise for the inconvenience.”

Update: Standard Bank has now reversed the transactions that were debited more than once and is in the process of reversing any associated fees.

The bank has revealed that a small percentage of cheque card point of sale and e-commerce transactions were impacted.