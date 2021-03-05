Infinidat expands strategic alliance with VMware

Infinidat has expanded its strategic alliance with VMware, broadening its VMware capabilities with new support for vSphere Virtual Volumes (vVols).

In addition, InfiniBox is now the first petabyte-scale storage platform available in the VMware Cloud Solutions Lab.

“We are taking our partnership with VMware to a new level with vVols support and our Cloud Solutions Lab collaboration,” says Phil Bullinger, CEO of Infinidat. “Nearly all of our large enterprise customers are using VMware as their software-defined data center infrastructure platform of choice. We are now in an even better position to unlock next-generation cloud use cases for a wider range of large enterprises. Our expanded relationship reinforces Infinidat as an industry leading tier-one VMware storage provider.”

“The new InfiniBox vVols implementation raises the bar for enterprise-grade Tier 1 virtualization environments, building on Infinidat’s rich history of VMware solutions that enable simplicity at multi-petabyte scale,” says Lee Caswell, vice-president: marketing of the VMware Cloud Platforms Business Unit. “We’re thrilled to continue partnering with Infinidat to increase the value for customers across our portfolio, from traditional vSphere to VMware Cloud Foundation to emerging Tanzu Kubernetes environments.”

The VMware Cloud Solutions Lab is available for customer and partner use to validate emerging workloads and client scenarios. Leveraging the new InfiniBox technology, the Cloud Solutions Lab can now handle multi-petabyte data environments. InfiniBox has already been used as part of VMware Cloud Solutions Lab projects including the Data for Good big data reference architecture, as well as for machine learning on vSphere.

Infinidat has differentiated its vVols support by making it easier to configure and operate than alternative implementations. vVols support on InfiniBox augments the company’s comprehensive VMware solutions and provides a foundation for future capabilities.

Customers can also leverage the new vVols functionality to use InfiniBox as Principal Storage within the VMware Cloud Foundation (VCF) hybrid cloud platform, or via native vSphere Cloud Native Storage (CNS) usage with VMware Tanzu Kubernetes Grid. This helps streamline operations across multi-cloud infrastructure and broadens Infinidat’s best-in-class Kubernetes capabilities. The benefits include consistency and enhanced security of operations and infrastructure across public and private clouds, while increasing enterprise flexibility and agility.

Infinidat has rolled out this expanded support for VMware customers as part of new enhancements to InfiniBox. In addition to vVols support, Infinidat also augmented the deep learning algorithm at the core of every InfiniBox − Neural Cache − to improve scalability by freeing up as much as a third of the DRAM of the machine. This software enhancement enables further storage consolidation and data growth possibilities to continue.