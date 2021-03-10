MTN grew subscribers during 2020

MTN increased its subscribers increased by 28,8 million to 279,6-million during the financial year ended 31 December 2020.

The group has 280-million customers in 21 markets.

During the year, group service revenue grew by 19,9%. EBITDA (before once-off items) grew by 21,9% while EBITDA margin improved by 2,9 percentage points to 45,3% .

Headline earnings per share (HEPS) was at 749 cents per share (cps), up 60,0% with non-operational impacts decreasing HEPS by 128cps.

The group’s net debt-to-EBITDA ratio decreased to 0,8-times.

The holding company’s net debt was down to R43,3-billion, from R55,3-billion), and leverage flat at 2,2-times.