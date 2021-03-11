IT professionals look to simplify data platforms

Data management has become an almost overwhelming problem for organisations still running legacy systems, with issues of talent, cost, complexity and capability facing CIOs.

A vast majority (82%) of IT professionals admit that they manage different versions of the same database, and nearly three-quarters (74,4%) said that they run into issues with their current data warehouses.

More than half of those polled in a recent survey said that hiring and retaining IT professionals to manage their databases is the biggest database-related challenge their organizations face, and more than a third said that they plan to replace their current database solution in the next quarter or two.

The research is based on a 500-person survey, which Propeller Insights conducted for SingleStore in January.

“Business leaders are coming to the realisation that their existing technology cannot keep up with the data requirements of today and tomorrow,” says SingleStore CEO Raj Verma. “Now, more than ever before, fast wins over slow when it comes to data; affordable wins over expensive; and the ability to store and securely access any data anywhere is a winning strategy for organisations.”

Most data platforms are not built to address different types of workloads and data. This means organisations often must invest in and operate separate operational databases and analytics databases.

Nearly a third (30%) of survey respondents said that their companies use two data platforms, and nearly a fifth (19%) said that they have to juggle five or more databases.

Organisations frequently employ multiple databases because they require a range of functionality. But many also manage different versions of the same database. In fact, 81,7% of IT professionals said that their organisations manage different versions of the same databases. Of this group, 42,5% said that they manage two versions of the same database, and more than a tenth (11,9%) said they manage more than five versions.

More than half (56,7%) of the survey group said that Microsoft SQL Server is their main database. Nearly as many (54%) said that Amazon Aurora is their main database. More than a quarter (27%) of IT professionals said that they plan to replace their Amazon Aurora (27%), Microsoft SQL Server (14,5%), Amazon Redshift (8,3%) or Oracle (8,1%) on-premises database.

A smaller share of the survey group said that they use a Cockroach (9,5%) or Snowflake (7,1%) database. But nearly all (91,8%) of the IT professionals who said that they use a Cockroach or Snowflake database said they also use a back-up database to cover all of their data needs.

“Legacy and one-trick pony databases are holding companies back from reaching their peak potential,” says Verma. “The reality is that organisations are accelerating cloud adoption and data analytics to engage and deliver world-class customer experiences and act in the moments that matter.

“But, when 13,1% of IT professionals said that their existing databases are not cloud friendly and 12,9% said that their current database does not support mixed workloads, we get a view into the larger industry problem.”

Considering that nearly three-quarters (74,4%) of IT professionals run into issues with their current data warehouses, it is not surprising that many are looking to replace these platforms.

More than half (53,2%) of IT professionals surveyed said they struggle to hire and retain teams who can manage their databases. Close to half (48,6%) said that they face management and support challenges with their current data platforms.

IT professionals also voiced their frustration with the performance and scalability shortcomings, high costs and lack of functionality with their existing data platforms:

* 44% said the biggest database-related challenge that their company faces involves performance and scalability limitations.

* 31,3% said their legacy databases are wasting valuable budget on cost inefficiencies.

* 23,6% said they need separate solutions for artificial intelligence and machine learning.