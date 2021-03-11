Ricoh renews commitment to print

Ricoh is assuring customers that it hasn’t stopped supporting and investing in print, following adverse reports in some media.

The company has issued the following statement:

“Print has been at the heart of Ricoh since we were founded 85 years ago and our global organisation continues to invest in print.

“We are tremendously proud of our heritage and innovation in this space. Our commitment to print in the office and well beyond is demonstrated in recent announcements. For example, our ground-breaking B2 inkjet press, the launch of our GelJet devices to support homeworking, and our partnership with Zebra.

“We continue to invest in our market leading A3 intelligent devices (IM C Series) as well as enhancing our A4 portfolio with new product launches such as the IM C530.

“Our business has always evolved to meet changing customer needs. Alongside our commitment to print, we have in the last decade substantially grown our digital services capability. We have done so through organic growth, by investing in cross-skilling and upskilling our people, and through multiple acquisitions.

“We have become a proud digital services organisation. Today, we support partners and customers worldwide to meet their digital transformation needs for both print and digital services.

“We want to assure you that Ricoh worldwide and Ricoh SA will continue to support and invest in innovation in print. Any media reports that suggest otherwise are erroneous and our global marketing team is working to correct the reporting inaccuracies. “