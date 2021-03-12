ZeroFOX signs CSSA as sole distributor

ZeroFOX, which provides digital risk protection services, is bringing its cybersecurity platform to the local market.

Designed to protect critical digital assets across the public attack surface, the platform improves the organisation’s ability to predict, prevent, detect and respond to issues in the prevailing threat landscape.

The company provides organisations with a holistic solution that pulls analytics together with threat intelligence, human expertise, and streamlined remediation and takedown capabilities.

“ZeroFOX addresses a growing problem – protecting the enterprise’s public attack surface,” says Gabe Goldhirsh, vice-president: Middle East and Africa at ZeroFOX. “In the current open, digital-first business world, attackers have access to customers, employees and stakeholders, so it is critical to have a solution that can protect this digital footprint outside of traditional boundaries and security controls. This is what ZeroFOX focuses on – protecting your organisation’s widening digital footprint, efficiently.”

Toni Bowker, MD of CSSA, comments: “We’re thrilled to engage in this partnership with ZeroFOX, bringing its DRP and relevant threat intelligence to the local market. Together, we bring collaborative expertise that ensures our customers experience rapid deployments, reduced costs, greater protection and improved security compliance.”

ZeroFOX offers a portfolio of digital risk protection solutions that cover brand protection, executive protection and domain protection, among others.