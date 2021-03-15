Enterprise external OEM storage revenue declines

Mar 15, 2021

According to the International Data Corporation (IDC) Worldwide Quarterly Enterprise Storage Systems Tracker, global market revenue for enterprise external OEM storage systems declined 2,1% year over year to $7,8-billion during the fourth quarter of 2020 (4Q20).

Total external OEM storage capacity shipped was up 11,3% year over year to 23,8 exabytes during the quarter.

Revenue generated by the group of original design manufacturers (ODMs) selling directly to hyperscale datacenters grew 2% year over year to $6,6-billion in 4Q20, while capacity shipped grew by 7,6% year over year to 76 exabytes.

Total capacity shipments for the market (External OEM + ODM Direct + Server-Based Storage) increased 8,3% to 135,1 exabytes.

“The external storage system market contracted for the fourth consecutive quarter in 4Q20, down 2,1% year over year, as the market for the full year 2020 closed out with a 4% decline,” says Greg Macatee, research analyst, Infrastructure Platforms and Technologies Group at IDC.

“Geographically, the lone region to experience growth during the quarter was China (PRC), which grew nearly 30% year over year and was bolstered by strong performances from a series of locally headquartered vendors. Another of the overall enterprise storage systems market bright spots was the ODM Direct segment, which grew this quarter at a rate of 2% annually.”

Enterprise External OEM Storage Systems

Dell Technologies was the largest external enterprise storage systems supplier during the quarter, followed by HPE/New H3C Group.

Huawei, NetApp, and IBM took the third, fourth, and fifth positions in the market, respectively.

Flash-Based Storage Systems Highlights

The total All Flash Array (AFA) market generated $3-billion in revenue during the quarter, down 6.9% year over year. The Hybrid Flash Array (HFA) market was worth nearly $3,2-billion in revenue, increasing 5,8% from the year ago quarter.

Regional External Storage System Highlights

On a geographic basis, storage revenue in PRC grew 28% year over year. EMEA declined 2,4%, Japan declined 7,8% year over year, while Canada and the US fell 8,7% and 10,1%, respectively. Asia/Pacific (excluding Japan and PRC) also contracted 14,4% annually, and Latin America fell 18,3%.