Tech empowers consumers during the pandemic

The past 12 months have seen numerous industries completely turned on their heads – for better or for worse – because of the global Covid-19 pandemic.

By Karabo Kopeka, head of claims at MiWay Insurance

The lockdown restrictions in force since March 2020 have changed the way companies do business and how consumers access goods and services, enabling them to make purchases, visit doctors and access services at the click of a button.

However, whilst this rapid digital evolution has undoubtedly increased efficiency and alleviated pressure on service providers, it hasn’t been able to fully compensate for the physical bottlenecks experienced across every level of both the private and public sector. These disruptions and pressure have also been felt in the insurance industry, which is experiencing delays in finalising insurance claims due to a shortage of parts, temporary shutdowns of repair shops, sickness and in some cases death of those with rare skills, as well as delays caused by social distancing requirements.

Call centres have also borne the brunt of the pandemic, having to operate with a limited workforce in light of social distancing protocols. As a result, some consumers may have been subjected to lengthier wait times.

While the impact of the pandemic on the sector is likely to be felt for some time to come, many insurance providers have in the interim developed a series of apps designed to mitigate user frustration and make the claims process decidedly easier. Like many other industries, the sector has had to rapidly adapt to embrace a more virtual process, and as such policyholders are now able to file and view claims in real time without having to contact a call centre.

Clients can lodge claims on the website or via the App, load supporting documents and get claims finalised without having to call the contact centre.

These apps have revolutionised the way in which claims can be filed, permitting users to upload documents and query updates at the click of a button, and providing a live overview of a claim’s status.

Using an app to lodge claims and queries empowers clients by giving them oversight over the whole process, at any time, and putting them in the driving seat. MiWay also offers a R1 000 discount on the excess when lodging a motor claim via the app.

MiWay’s digital channels include online self-service and a mobile app.

Given the ongoing upheaval because of ever-changing closures and restrictions, it’s expected that delays will sadly be part of daily life for some time. However, this move towards a more digital platform means that consumers are now more empowered than ever before, armed with information and easy access to instant service designed to put them back in the driver’s seat.