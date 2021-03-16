High Schools, universities called to register for the 2021 JSE Investment Challenge

The 2021 edition of the annual Johannesburg Stock Exchange (JSE) Investment Challenge kicks off on 15 March, and schools as well as universities are encouraged to sign up and participate in the competition.

The JSE Investment Challenge is the exchange’s flagship youth CSI programme that aims to teach South African learners and students about investing on the JSE and the larger role that such investment plays in the country’s economy.

Through the JSE Investment Challenge, participants get to test their share trading skills through a simulated “ghost trading” programme. Each team is given a virtual sum of R1 million to invest in JSE-listed shares, their performance is tracked and measured against other teams taking part in the challenge.

This year, the Investment Challenge team is aiming to attract more schools and universities to participate in the 48th installment of the JSE Investment Challenge, especially those that are situated in underdeveloped areas. The exchange is amplifying efforts and engagement with schools, the Department of Education and universities/private colleges to ensure that the programme reaches every corner of the country, in order drive financial literacy and expose the youth of South Africa to the exciting world of finance and investment.

“We are very excited to start this year’s JSE Investment Challenge and look forward to bringing the competition to more South African youth,” says Ralph Speirs, CSI officer at the JSE. “We will be conducting the competition virtually once again due to the pandemic, and with the learnings and insights acquired from last year’s edition, we are ready to push the envelope and take things to a new level.

“Through the JSE Investment Challenge, we also aim to demystify the JSE and grant the participants an opportunity to immerse themselves in the world of investment and learn how the stock market works,” he adds.

To reward top performers and pique the interest of all participants, there are monthly and annual prizes up for grabs. At the end of the competition, members of the overall high school winning team each get a cash prize that is deposited into a Satrix Investment account, while the top performing university team wins a trip to an international stock exchange.

“The Investment Challenge is truly a game-changer and does not discriminate as anyone who has an interest in the competition can participate. We provide the much needed assistance throughout the competition to ensure that schools that are under resourced don’t fall on the wayside. Although the competition is starting on Monday, high schools and universities that are interested to participate, can still register,” concludes Speirs.

To register for the competition, visit the JSE Investment Challenge website.