Liquid completes rebranding

Liquid Intelligent Technologies has concluded a group-wide rebrand.

Over the last two decades, the company has built a pan-African network spanning over 73 000km, and also expanded into cloud, cyber security and other technologies.

The strategic rebrand reflects Liquid’s new digital-first product offerings, enabling employees and customers to interact with each other digitally irrespective of the time or location.

The company is expanding into new countries, including Nigeria and the Democratic Republic of Congo, with its network offerings. It is also expanding its managed services offerings and recently launched its cyber security business unit.

Liquid Intelligent Technologies is a Microsoft Gold Partner.

According to Nic Rudnick, group CEO of Liquid Intelligent Technologies, comments: “Our ongoing investment in our networks and data centres across Africa have uniquely positioned us to utilise our infrastructure to accelerate the availability of new intelligent technologies including the high computing power of the cloud, artificial intelligence and cyber security to our customers.

“We are now excited to be executing our vision of bringing new technological opportunities to the market with a highly differentiated product set supported by our existing infrastructure and digital innovation. “