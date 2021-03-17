EMEA PC shipments set for record growth

The ongoing Covid-19 lockdown continues driving a surge in demand for PCs and the Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA) region witnessed impressive PC unit shipments growth last year. However, 2021 is set to deliver a new record.

According to data presented by Finaria.it, PC shipments in the EMEA countries jumped by almost 10-million units and hit 82,3-million in 2020. This figure is forecast to grow by another 17% and rise to 96,4-million units in 2021.

As a reaction to the pandemic, the demand for PCs in the EMEA region, including notebooks and desktop PCs, continues to be very strong across all commercial sectors and in the consumer space, revealed the IDC survey.

In 2019, 72,7-million PCs were shipped across the EMEA region. However, due to remote working, home entertainment, and distance learning amid an ongoing pandemic, consumer demand for PCs drove the market momentum, with the number of shipped units rising by 13% in 2020.

The IDC survey shows this figure will rise by another 16-million in 2021. However, after a peak in 2021, PC shipments in the region are expected to drop in the next two years reaching 86,5-million units by 2025.

Statistics show that 2021 is expected to witness a surge in demand for ultraslim notebooks in Europe, the Middle East and Africa, with the number of shipped units growing by 35% YoY to 42,6-million. By 2025, this figure is forecast to rise to 46-million.

Traditional notebook shipments are forecast to slightly increase to 25-million units in 2021. However, the IDC predicts this number to plunge to 15,4-million by 2025.

Convertible notebooks are also expected to witness an increasing trend, with the number of shipped units rising to 9.2 million in the next four years, up from 7.7 million in 2021.

Traditional PC sales are forecast to witness the biggest drop, with the number of shipped units falling from 15.6 million in 2021 to 12.1 million in 2025.

Lenovo’s and Dell’s PC Sales Rose in 2020, HP’s Market Share Dropped Down

The IDC data also revealed that Lenovo remained the market leader in the EMEA region. In the fourth quarter of 2019, the Chinese tech giant had a 25.5% market share, with 5.3 million shipments.

In the fourth quarter of 2020, the number of shipped units jumped to 6.2 million, while its market share slightly increased to 25.7%.

As the second-largest PC vendor in Europe, the Middle East and Africa, HP hit 5.5 million shipments in the fourth quarter of 2020, down from almost 5.9 million in Q4 2019. Statistics also show its market share dropped from 28.3% to 23.2% in this period.

The IDC data show that Dell’s market share, as the third-largest PC vendor in the region and globally, rose from 13.8% in Q4 2019 to 14.7% in Q4 2020. The US computer technology company also witnessed an increase in PC shipments, with the figure rising from 2.86 million in Q4 2019 to 3.54 million in Q4 2020.

The full story can be read here: https://www.finaria.it/pr/pc-shipments-in-emea-countries-jumped-to-82-3m-units-in-2020-entire-market-to-grow-by-another-17-in-2021/