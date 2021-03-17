Growth for global server market in 2021

The growing adoption of new technologies such as big data and a surge in high-performance computing continue fuelling demand for servers across different sectors, according to research group AksjeBloggen.com, which says the global server market is expected to hit a $76,8-billion value in 2021 – almost a 10% increase year-over-year.

The servers segment includes physical large-scale data-processing units like standalone servers and server racks typically used in data centres for high-compute tasks. Dell, Hewlett Packard (HP), Lenovo and Huawei represent some of the biggest players in this market.

Over the years, the entire segment has witnessed strong innovations aimed at improving performance, speed, and memory to support high-performance computing and business intelligence applications.

In 2017, revenues of the global server market amounted to $60,5-billion, revealed the Statista survey. The unified market grew by 20% in the next 12 months and hit a $73,8-billion value. However, 2019 witnessed a slight drop, with revenues slipping to $72,4-billion. After the Covid-19 hit, this figure dropped by another 5% to $70,2-billion in 2020.

Statistics show that 2021 is set to witness a strong recovery, with global server revenues jumping by $6,6-billion in a year. By 2025, the entire market is forecast to grow by another 18% and hit a $91-billion value.

With $31.9-billion in revenue or 9,8% more than in 2020, the US ranked as the biggest server market globally. However, statistics show that China, as the second-largest market globally, is expected to witness even more impressive growth, with revenues jumping by 14,5% YoY to $11,8-billion in 2021.

Germany, the UK and Japan follow with $3,2-billion, $3,1-billion, and $2,9-billion respectively in server revenues in 2021.

Dell and HP/New H3C Group Generate One-Third of Global Server Revenues

The IDC’s Worldwide Quarterly Server Tracker revealed that Dell Technologies and HPE/New H3C Group were tied for the top position in the 3Q 2020 global server market, with a 16,7% and 15,9% revenue share, respectively.

Dell Technologies generated around $3,76-billion in revenue, while HPE/New H3C Group generated revenues of $3,6-billion between September and December last year.

Inspur/Inspur Power Systems ranked third with a 9,4% market share and $2,1-billion in revenue in this period.

Lenovo and Huawei followed with a 5,9% and 4,9% share, respectively. Statistics indicate the ODM Direct group of vendors accounted for 28% of total server revenue, an 8,4% increase year over year.