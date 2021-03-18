Kapalya distribution rights awarded to CoCre8

CoCre8 Technology Solutions has announces a distribution agreement with Caltrop for Kapalya, an encryption management platform.

Kapalya empowers businesses and their employees to securely store sensitive files at-rest and in-transit across multiple platforms through a user-friendly desktop and mobile application. This ubiquitous encryption solution protects all your corporate data by seamlessly encrypting files on end-points computers/mobile devices.

The distribution agreement with Caltrop for Kapalya Solutions covers South Africa and English-speaking Africa. CoCre8 has an extensive reach into these regions through an established partner landscape and the Kapalya solution compliments the extensive product and solution range that we already have to offer.

Product / Solutions Highlights

End Point Security – The encryption management platform creates a secure vault on user endpoints where the data classification engine scans the endpoint for sensitive files and prompts users to encrypt. All data within the vault is encrypted. Each file and folder are assigned a unique encryption key. No additional disk or storage space is taken up on the endpoint.

Public Cloud Security – The Encryption Management Platform is cloud agnostic and uses client-side encryption, so files and folders are encrypted before leaving the endpoint. While in-transit, files are double encrypted as they move through an SSL tunnel. Since the user controls the keys, your files are protected from eavesdropping by any third-party, including your cloud storage provider. A unique encryption key per file allows users to share protected files across cloud storage platforms and to other Encryption Management Platform users.

Private Cloud Security – Kapalya creates a secure vault for each user on your private cloud as well, to allow file and folder protection within your network. Your internal corporate administrators do not have privileges to view end-user data. User’s credentials are not tied to the enterprise’s active directory.

Encryption Key Management – Key management is done differently, one unique key for each file and folder Keys are served in real-time. Keys are never stored on endpoints, public clouds or private clouds. Once the function is complete, the keys are destroyed. This approach allows for encrypted file sharing within and outside your network. When file sharing, only the unique key for that file is shared, not the keys to all your files.

Data Classification – Kapalya’s data classification engine scans 250+ file types for social security numbers, credit card numbers, state I.D.s and driver’s’ license numbers. The engine is customisable to identify the sensitive data your organisation handles. If confidential data is found sitting on endpoints, the platform will prompt users with a list of files, and options to preview, encrypt or delete. The frequency of scans can be on-demand or programmed to run at certain times or intervals and can be configured based on business needs.