Desperate job seekers turn to the Darknet

The impact of the Covid-19 pandemic on the global economy has been dramatic and unemployment rates have increased.

Check Point Research has noticed a growing trend that began towards the end of 2020 and continues to develop in 2021 – people are turning to the Darknet and various hacking forums to offer their services and availability for work for any kind of work available, including less than legitimate roles.

Usually, within the Darknet market and hacking forums, it is the vendors that offer openings to those who are interested to apply. These job opportunities are arranged in a format similar to eBay and Amazon, complete with features like advanced reputation, search and shipping.

However it appears that the tables have turned. From the beginning of 2021, Check Point researchers noticed that there was an increase in the number of individuals taking the initiative to send out ads seeking work.

“In fact, we started observing 10-16 new ads being placed monthly in select hacking forums,” the organisation states.