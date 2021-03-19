Getting greener and cleaner with Dell Technologies and Pinnacle ICT

Reduce, re-use, and recycle are no longer buzz words – what are you doing with your e-waste?

For over two decades Dell Technologies have been committed to raising awareness around the responsible disposal and repurposing of e-waste. Dell believes that all citizens have a responsibility to protect and enrich our planet the world over.

In 2014 they took it a step further and began collecting and repurposing plastics from recycled systems into their own products and even partnered up with Seagate and Teleplan to remove rare-earth magnets from out-of-use hard drives and re-use these magnets in new Dell hard drives.

As one of the biggest names in the computing business, producing hundreds of thousands of laptops and desktops every year, as well as monitors and other peripherals, Dell aims to set an example across the industry in terms of reducing its impact on the climate and the environment. Their global sustainability initiative offers a free e-waste collection service regardless of the brand.

By 2030, it is estimated that the global population will grow by nearly a billion people, and with this growth, the global economy will put pressure on planetary boundaries and social systems like never before.

In 2018 it is estimated that 15million tonnes of e-waste was generated around the world with only around 20% re-cycled with South Africa being said to be contributing around 360,000 tonnes of electronic waste per year.

Pinnacle is passionate about commitment towards protecting and contributing towards the environment and have implemented a range of technologies and methodologies to drive this. Having built a successful and long-standing relationship with Dell Technologies, Pinnacle could not have been more eager to support them in their goal to prevent our much-loved technology from destroying even more of our planet.

Partnering with Dell Technologies at a local level, Pinnacle will strive to create awareness around e-waste and provide collections points to make it easier for organisations to drop off their e-waste at centralised locations. In line with Global Recycling Day on 18 March, Pinnacle and Dell Technologies are urging consumers to bring their old technology to any one of the https://www.pinnacle.co.za/branches to be recycled or disposed of in an environmentally friendly manner.

The annual Global Recycling Day aims to raise awareness of the importance of recycling and the ways we can all turn ‘waste’ into a valuable resource.

“Pinnacle’s effort to bring attention to this campaign and bring this initiative to life with collection points at their 7 branches, is aligned to Dell’s 2030 moonshot goal based on the vision that every product a customer buys, an equivalent product will be reused or recycled.

Our sustainability goals are driven by the idea of a circular economy where waste will become obsolete. Not only will our packaging be made from recycled or renewable material, but more than half of our products contents will also be made from recycled or renewable material,” says Chis Buchanan, Dell Client Solutions Director.

He adds, “Dell’s priority to enable the supply chain to become greener and cleaner truly becomes a reality when we have the support of partners such as Pinnacle to drive this initiative. We would like to thank Pinnacle for supporting our dream to provide future generations with a cleaner planet.”

The greatest threat to our planet is the belief that someone else will save it. – Robert Swan, Author

Any used, broken and unwanted computers to games consoles and ink cartridges can be recycled at any Pinnacle branch this month – an initiative brought to you by Dell Technologies, and collection points made possible by Pinnacle.

Collectively we can all play a part in ensuring that e-waste in any form, can be responsibly replaced by equally sustainable tech to prevent whole machines from ending up in landfills or poorly equipped electronics recycling facilities.