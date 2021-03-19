PPS hit by malicious cyber attack

Insurance and medical ais group PPS has become the latest South African financial services provider to fall victim to a cyber attack.

The organisation has assured customers that their personal data is most likely safe.

“PPS’s security experts have confirmed that the company has fallen victim to a malicious cyber-attack,” a statement from the group reads.

“An independent forensic investigation into system disruptions since 9 March 2021 currently shows no evidence that any data has been compromised.

“Our IT experts are now focused on restoring full functionality.”

Some processes have been impacted by the attack, and PPS states it has put in a number of alternative processes in place as an interim measure to minimise the impact to clients.

“PPS regrets the delays some members are currently experiencing,” the statement continues. “The security of our systems and data is our foremost priority.”

The Profmed medical aid scheme, which is part of the group, says its systems have not been affected by the attack.

“We are aware of a cyber attack experienced by PPS. This does NOT affect the Profmed system at all,” it messaged to members. “Please be assured that your data is secure with us.”