Graphic Designer at Business School

This full-time post supports the material development department of a business school, bringing business studies and short courses to life as seamless, interactive sixth-generation courseware on Moodle.
Duties:
- Creating and sourcing 2-D and 3-D images and infographics to illustrate online courses and videos that help embed concepts in adult students’ cognition while bringing their courses to life
- Creating and maintaining an image library
- Ensuring all sourced inputs are properly credited and used according to owners’ copyright permission requirements
- Helping with other material development department duties as the need arises
- Mentoring others, and sharing skills and knowledge
Education:
- Diploma, degree or equivalent in graphic design an advantage but not essential
Skills and experience:
- Competency in Adobe Photoshop, Illustrator, or similar graphic design software, as well as the Microsoft Office suite
- Draws well
- Demonstrable experience with H5P, Unreal Engine and or and Tableau an advantage
- Excellent spelling
Attributes:
- Eye for detail
- Sound sense of visual hierarchy
- Able to illustrate concepts in a memorable way, tapping into cognitive principles
- Willing and able to learn new IT applications swiftly
- Self-motivated, problem solver, reliable, organised, and utterly focused in planning and implementing tasks and duties related to role
- Enthusiastic, quick learner, team player, and creative self-starter
- Able to work under tight deadlines in pressured environment
- Strong communication skills
Desired Skills:
- PhotoShop
- Adobe
- H5P
- Unreal Engine
- Tableau
Desired Qualification Level:
- Diploma
About The Employer:
Dynamic Business School
Employer & Job Benefits:
- Normal Co Benefits