Graphic Designer at Business School

Mar 20, 2021

This full-time post supports the material development department of a business school, bringing business studies and short courses to life as seamless, interactive sixth-generation courseware on Moodle.

Duties:

  • Creating and sourcing 2-D and 3-D images and infographics to illustrate online courses and videos that help embed concepts in adult students’ cognition while bringing their courses to life
  • Creating and maintaining an image library
  • Ensuring all sourced inputs are properly credited and used according to owners’ copyright permission requirements
  • Helping with other material development department duties as the need arises
  • Mentoring others, and sharing skills and knowledge

Education:

  • Diploma, degree or equivalent in graphic design an advantage but not essential

Skills and experience:

  • Competency in Adobe Photoshop, Illustrator, or similar graphic design software, as well as the Microsoft Office suite
  • Draws well
  • Demonstrable experience with H5P, Unreal Engine and or and Tableau an advantage
  • Excellent spelling

Attributes:

  • Eye for detail
  • Sound sense of visual hierarchy
  • Able to illustrate concepts in a memorable way, tapping into cognitive principles
  • Willing and able to learn new IT applications swiftly
  • Self-motivated, problem solver, reliable, organised, and utterly focused in planning and implementing tasks and duties related to role
  • Enthusiastic, quick learner, team player, and creative self-starter
  • Able to work under tight deadlines in pressured environment
  • Strong communication skills

Desired Skills:

  • PhotoShop
  • Adobe
  • H5P
  • Unreal Engine
  • Tableau

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Diploma

About The Employer:

Dynamic Business School

Employer & Job Benefits:

  • Normal Co Benefits

Learn more/Apply for this position