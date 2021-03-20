Graphic Designer at Business School

This full-time post supports the material development department of a business school, bringing business studies and short courses to life as seamless, interactive sixth-generation courseware on Moodle.

Duties:

Creating and sourcing 2-D and 3-D images and infographics to illustrate online courses and videos that help embed concepts in adult students’ cognition while bringing their courses to life

Creating and maintaining an image library

Ensuring all sourced inputs are properly credited and used according to owners’ copyright permission requirements

Helping with other material development department duties as the need arises

Mentoring others, and sharing skills and knowledge

Education:

Diploma, degree or equivalent in graphic design an advantage but not essential

Skills and experience:

Competency in Adobe Photoshop, Illustrator, or similar graphic design software, as well as the Microsoft Office suite

Draws well

Demonstrable experience with H5P, Unreal Engine and or and Tableau an advantage

Excellent spelling

Attributes:

Eye for detail

Sound sense of visual hierarchy

Able to illustrate concepts in a memorable way, tapping into cognitive principles

Willing and able to learn new IT applications swiftly

Self-motivated, problem solver, reliable, organised, and utterly focused in planning and implementing tasks and duties related to role

Enthusiastic, quick learner, team player, and creative self-starter

Able to work under tight deadlines in pressured environment

Strong communication skills

Desired Skills:

PhotoShop

Adobe

H5P

Unreal Engine

Tableau

Desired Qualification Level:

Diploma

About The Employer:

Dynamic Business School

Employer & Job Benefits:

Normal Co Benefits

