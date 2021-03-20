Office Administrator

ADMINISTRATOR – 12 MONTHS FIXED TERM CONTRACT POSITION

REPORTS TO: THE PROJECT MANAGER

LOCATION: DURBAN

SALARY: TO BE ADVISED

DURATION: 12 MONTHS FIXED TERM CONTRACT

CLOSING DATE: 25 MARCH 2021

PURPOSE OF THE JOB

An Administrator will provide project administration and professional assistance to the Project Manager.

MINIMUM QUALIFICATIONS AND EXPERIENCE REQUIRED:

A Bachelor’s DEGREE or equivalent qualification

Two (2) years Office Administration / Secretarial / Project Administration experience

Working experience in a CORPORATE environment

JOB DUTIES AND RESPONSIBILITIES:

Perform project administration duties

Facilitate development of project plans and manage them from inception to completion

Arrange, attend all project meetings and take minutes

Liaise with Supply Chain Management department regarding procurement related matters

Ensure timeous delivery of requested services

Liaise with service providers and ensure that they meet specified deadlines

Provide administrative support services to the Project Manager

Prepare, organise, and distribute all necessary project materials

Provide administrative support on all programmes and projects

Produce documents

Maintain stationery stocks

Facilitate approval of invoices for payments

Performing special/ad hoc tasks

SKILLS AND COMPETENCIES:

Advanced computer skills (MS Office)

Communication skills

Ability to work independently

Time management skills

Ability to communicate at all levels, both internally and externally

Attention to detail

Diplomacy, discretion, negotiation, analytical and problem-solving skills

Ability to research information

Basic understanding of business principles

Good thinking, organising and planning ability

Ability to work independently, without supervision

Must be a team player

TO APPLY:

Update your Secretarial/ office administration / project administration experience an job duties in your CV in line with the JOB SPEC above. You must have working experience in a Corporate environment. Attach your Bachelor’s Degree, copy of your SA Identity document, indicate current CTC in your CV and notice period to your application.

Mark your application for ATTENTION: Ms SHASHI PREMRAJ

CONTACT:

For details regarding this role, contact Ms SHASHI PREMRAJ from M-PLOY GLOBAL RESOURCING.

Desired Skills:

Office Administration

Project Administration

secretarial duties

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

