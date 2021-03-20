Office Administrator

Mar 20, 2021

ADMINISTRATOR – 12 MONTHS FIXED TERM CONTRACT POSITION

REPORTS TO: THE PROJECT MANAGER

LOCATION: DURBAN

SALARY: TO BE ADVISED

DURATION: 12 MONTHS FIXED TERM CONTRACT

CLOSING DATE: 25 MARCH 2021

PURPOSE OF THE JOB

An Administrator will provide project administration and professional assistance to the Project Manager.

MINIMUM QUALIFICATIONS AND EXPERIENCE REQUIRED:

  • A Bachelor’s DEGREE or equivalent qualification
  • Two (2) years Office Administration / Secretarial / Project Administration experience
  • Working experience in a CORPORATE environment
  • JOB DUTIES AND RESPONSIBILITIES:
  • Perform project administration duties
  • Facilitate development of project plans and manage them from inception to completion
  • Arrange, attend all project meetings and take minutes
  • Liaise with Supply Chain Management department regarding procurement related matters
  • Ensure timeous delivery of requested services
  • Liaise with service providers and ensure that they meet specified deadlines
  • Provide administrative support services to the Project Manager
  • Prepare, organise, and distribute all necessary project materials
  • Provide administrative support on all programmes and projects
  • Produce documents
  • Maintain stationery stocks
  • Facilitate approval of invoices for payments
  • Performing special/ad hoc tasks

SKILLS AND COMPETENCIES:

  • Advanced computer skills (MS Office)
  • Communication skills
  • Ability to work independently
  • Time management skills
  • Ability to communicate at all levels, both internally and externally
  • Attention to detail
  • Diplomacy, discretion, negotiation, analytical and problem-solving skills
  • Ability to research information
  • Basic understanding of business principles
  • Good thinking, organising and planning ability
  • Ability to work independently, without supervision
  • Must be a team player

TO APPLY:

Update your Secretarial/ office administration / project administration experience an job duties in your CV in line with the JOB SPEC above. You must have working experience in a Corporate environment. Attach your Bachelor’s Degree, copy of your SA Identity document, indicate current CTC in your CV and notice period to your application.

Mark your application for ATTENTION: Ms SHASHI PREMRAJ

CONTACT:

For details regarding this role, contact Ms SHASHI PREMRAJ from M-PLOY GLOBAL RESOURCING.

