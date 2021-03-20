Office Administrator

ADMINISTRATOR – 12 MONTHS FIXED TERM CONTRACT POSITION
REPORTS TO: THE PROJECT MANAGER
LOCATION: DURBAN
SALARY: TO BE ADVISED
DURATION: 12 MONTHS FIXED TERM CONTRACT
CLOSING DATE: 25 MARCH 2021
PURPOSE OF THE JOB
An Administrator will provide project administration and professional assistance to the Project Manager.
MINIMUM QUALIFICATIONS AND EXPERIENCE REQUIRED:
- A Bachelor’s DEGREE or equivalent qualification
- Two (2) years Office Administration / Secretarial / Project Administration experience
- Working experience in a CORPORATE environment
- JOB DUTIES AND RESPONSIBILITIES:
- Perform project administration duties
- Facilitate development of project plans and manage them from inception to completion
- Arrange, attend all project meetings and take minutes
- Liaise with Supply Chain Management department regarding procurement related matters
- Ensure timeous delivery of requested services
- Liaise with service providers and ensure that they meet specified deadlines
- Provide administrative support services to the Project Manager
- Prepare, organise, and distribute all necessary project materials
- Provide administrative support on all programmes and projects
- Produce documents
- Maintain stationery stocks
- Facilitate approval of invoices for payments
- Performing special/ad hoc tasks
SKILLS AND COMPETENCIES:
- Advanced computer skills (MS Office)
- Communication skills
- Ability to work independently
- Time management skills
- Ability to communicate at all levels, both internally and externally
- Attention to detail
- Diplomacy, discretion, negotiation, analytical and problem-solving skills
- Ability to research information
- Basic understanding of business principles
- Good thinking, organising and planning ability
- Ability to work independently, without supervision
- Must be a team player
TO APPLY:
Update your Secretarial/ office administration / project administration experience an job duties in your CV in line with the JOB SPEC above. You must have working experience in a Corporate environment. Attach your Bachelor’s Degree, copy of your SA Identity document, indicate current CTC in your CV and notice period to your application.
Mark your application for ATTENTION: Ms SHASHI PREMRAJ
CONTACT:
For details regarding this role, contact Ms SHASHI PREMRAJ from M-PLOY GLOBAL RESOURCING.
Desired Skills:
- Office Administration
- Project Administration
- secretarial duties
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree