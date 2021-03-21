Admin and Accounts Clerk

Requirements:

The job would be general office and accounting work which will entail the following:

Order Processing, (booking goods in and out of warehouse, Preparing Transport Waybills etc)

Filing

General Admin

Reception

Data Capturing

Debtors and Creditors Control

Overtime sometimes over weekends to facilitate goods being despatched

Minimum Requirements:

Matric

Valid Drivers License and own transport

Experience with Debtors and Creditors Control

Send a detailed copy of your CV to Bonita ([Email Address Removed] – replace the AT with @)

Should you not be contacted within 7 days, please consider your application as unsuccessful

