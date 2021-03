Barman/ Waiters/Hotel Cleaners at Restaurant

We are looking to recruit experience candidates from the hotel and tourism industries. Candidates must offer high evergy levels and good experience combined with a track records.

Desired Skills:

Waiter/Barman/Hotel Cleaner

Desired Work Experience:

1 to 2 years Restaurant & Bar

1 to 2 years Counter / Waiter / Bartender

Desired Qualification Level:

Grade 12 / Matric

About The Employer:

Business Shcool

Employer & Job Benefits:

Normal Co Benefits

